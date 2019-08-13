Riverhead Capital Management Position In Cit Group (CIT) Was Has Upped; Masco (MAS) Holding Has Boosted by Water Asset Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 196.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, up from 3,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.29 million shares traded or 103.02% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 1.27 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 306,901 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 1,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 83 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,750 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 736,738 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 11,000 shares. Nomura Holding owns 24,433 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Parkside Fin Bank accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 29,393 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co owns 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 6,757 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 8.32M shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 219,051 shares. Moreover, Arbiter Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.28% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 28,500 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 0.05% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 14,371 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,700 shares to 186,200 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 201,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,112 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Announces Expanded Asset Management Capabilities – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CIT Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “OneWest Bank Launches Back to School Program with Local Boys & Girls Clubs – CSRwire.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CIT Group Inc. (CIT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Group Inc (CIT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 27,391 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cls Limited Liability invested in 0% or 685 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 8,300 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.08% or 81,717 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gyroscope Cap Limited Company invested in 0.29% or 18,817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 460,972 shares stake. Cipher Lp accumulated 13,668 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). D E Shaw & Inc has 1.31M shares. De Burlo Grp stated it has 26,200 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.36% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 3.63M shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.