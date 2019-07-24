Riverhead Capital Management Maintains Stake in Honeywell International (HON); Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $783,783

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 2,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,403 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, down from 54,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $287.18. About 1.94 million shares traded or 33.33% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,370 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 23,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 1.12M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,253 shares to 37,624 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lourd Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Highland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 37,235 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 2.70 million shares. Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,200 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 207,461 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Com Oh has 2,199 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 18,436 were reported by Legacy Private. Cohen Capital reported 77,685 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,624 shares. First Finance In has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 5.29M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Element Ltd Co stated it has 10,517 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 48,878 shares to 48,718 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 21,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,662 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).