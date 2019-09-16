Riverhead Capital Management Maintains Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG); Fj Capital Management Upped Stake in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) by $2.31 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) by 87.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 22,474 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 11,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 192,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 689,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 77,906 shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 25,387 shares to 755,000 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 239,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carter Bk & Tr Martinsville (CARE).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 10,982 shares in its portfolio. 78,845 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Maltese Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.69% or 693,802 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 947,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 41,068 shares. State Street Corporation has 539,848 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 4,587 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,198 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 167,329 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 79,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Acadian Asset accumulated 0% or 43,004 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,596 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

