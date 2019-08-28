Riverhead Capital Management Maintains Position in Xilinx (XLNX); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 764,739 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 106.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 36,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 17,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 252,105 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.15 million shares. Korea Invest invested in 762,221 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.3% or 1.09 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.02 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,539 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 16,385 shares. Bailard invested in 0.05% or 6,714 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 383 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 11,068 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ashford stated it has 11,555 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 106,487 shares. British Columbia Investment invested in 47,111 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Mgmt.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 23,516 shares to 57,012 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 48,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,718 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.