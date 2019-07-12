Riverhead Capital Management Maintains Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $851,286

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,575 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 48,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 279,012 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 5,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 125,313 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 53,867 shares to 22,765 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 67,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,303 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 19,691 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3.30M shares. Westport Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,000 shares. 276,563 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il. Wetherby Asset invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.39% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,009 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 26,863 shares. Schulhoff And Incorporated reported 1.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, North Point Port Managers Oh has 2.55% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Co has invested 1.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 46,586 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management. Carderock Capital Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Colonial Tru Advsr reported 6,900 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. Shares for $418,155 were sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. $176,063 worth of stock was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $493.80 million for 36.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.