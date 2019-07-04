Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Stake in Evercore Partners (EVR) as Shares Declined; Nbw Capital Stake In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Raised

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (EVR) by 56.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 126,598 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66 million shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. 20,668 shares were sold by Walsh Robert B, worth $1.85M.

Analysts await Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 22.42% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.65 per share. EVR’s profit will be $82.95M for 11.04 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Evercore Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.69% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28,848 shares to 69,849 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 11,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag owns 8,122 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 209 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 62,237 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 112,042 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 820,200 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 445,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 67,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 6,204 shares. Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 73,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 756,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 13,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.28% stake. 4,675 are held by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Majedie Asset Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Investec Asset invested in 108,561 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 23,435 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Lc. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.51 million shares. Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 7.79% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 521,231 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James And Associates has 82,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,700 were reported by Parus (Uk) Ltd. 225 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. Tarbox Family Office invested in 81 shares. Moreover, Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 253,584 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.

