Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Pultegroup (PHM) Stake; Donegal Group Has 1.39 Sentiment

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold their holdings in Donegal Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 8.22 million shares, down from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Donegal Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Pultegroup Inc (PHM) stake by 19.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 77,877 shares as Pultegroup Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 17.43%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 320,685 shares with $8.97M value, down from 398,562 last quarter. Pultegroup Inc now has $9.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 3.40 million shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Help wanted: Subcontractor opportunities are available for 2 C. Fla. communities – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 17 by BTIG Research. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $31 target.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Spirit Realty Capital Inc stake by 29,150 shares to 44,270 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 122,806 shares and now owns 227,071 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking invested in 206,516 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 73,230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Lc owns 33,640 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Westover Capital Limited Company has 8,811 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.53% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). The Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Lpl Limited Liability invested in 33,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,804 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 9,482 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 243,023 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.47% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.24 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AM Best Revises Donegal Group (DGICA) and Unit’s Outlook – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chuyâ€™s Holdings Inc (CHUY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $418.09 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 49.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,925 activity.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $1.42M for 73.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.77% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 27,632 shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) has risen 5.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2

Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 646,389 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 875,012 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 616,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 516,743 shares.