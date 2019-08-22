Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Wex (WEX) Holding; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Has 1.74 Sentiment

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 87 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 50 decreased and sold stakes in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 38.62 million shares, up from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Meridian Bioscience Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 68 New Position: 19.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 46.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,117 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 4,753 shares with $913,000 value, down from 8,870 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $206.24. About 37,091 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 3.63 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 23,758 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 107,579 shares.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $413.87 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 16.15 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 31,923 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Meridian Onecap Limited Partnership, Series 2016-1 Class A Notes Following The Second Global Series 2016-1 Amendment; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees and Byproducts; 21/04/2018 – DJ Prime Meridian Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMHG); 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE 2Q EPS 12C; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – EACH OF 2 BUSINESS UNITS WILL NOW HAVE A CONSOLIDATED SALES AND MARKETING TEAM; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meridian Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Pharma Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cancer Genetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports: Deere, Baxter & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WEX Inc. (WEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,959 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated. New York-based Element Capital has invested 0.1% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Prns Ltd has 0.32% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Par Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Whittier reported 3,070 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 15,113 shares stake. Northern reported 351,542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15,000 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma owns 164,329 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,515 shares. 36,709 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Allergan Plc stake by 17,042 shares to 46,410 valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 49,750 shares and now owns 73,600 shares. Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU) was raised too.