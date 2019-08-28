Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 26.72% above currents $28.41 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Goldman Sachs. See AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31.5000 New Target: $35.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 38.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,834 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 10,693 shares with $2.00M value, down from 17,527 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.03. About 267,446 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AllianceBernstein AUM gains 0.7% during July – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AB Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AB Science annouces the success of a private placement – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AB Science today reports the analysis for its phase 3 trial evaluating masitinib in patients with non-resectable or metastatic stage 3 or stage 4 melanoma – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 6,900 shares. 15,475 were reported by Karpas Strategies Ltd. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 739,729 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited owns 13,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank has 15,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Ancora Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 6.94% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 3,300 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il owns 0.13% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 7,171 shares. 43,378 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 2,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 31,513 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 25/04/2018 – Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retirement solutions for U.S. workers; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP AB.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Charter Communications Inc stake by 1,194 shares to 17,144 valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 17,042 shares and now owns 46,410 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 0.11% or 9,423 shares. Conning Inc reported 5,326 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank owns 1.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,212 shares. 2,782 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Old Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kingdon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.8% or 151,980 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Liability Com reported 2,885 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 77,049 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 16,600 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.04% or 1,708 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Lc has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 13,183 are held by Brinker Cap. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 31,384 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp stated it has 1.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,278 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.81% above currents $172.03 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “OmniTRAX Acquires Shortline Railroad Assets In Northern Ohio – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.58 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.