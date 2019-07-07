Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Colgate (CL) as Stock Value Rose; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Cut Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Stock Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 23,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 86,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.11 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 28,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 3.77 million shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 71,900 shares to 116,556 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley Co has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 688,821 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.21% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 723,026 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 281,757 shares stake. Mgmt Pro owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Ltd stated it has 192,384 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wellington Llp invested in 0.37% or 23.83M shares. Albert D Mason has 28,442 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,336 shares. Hikari Power Limited accumulated 142,090 shares. Enterprise Finance has 6,157 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,308 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bancshares In reported 0.16% stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited has invested 0.8% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aperio Grp Ltd Co stated it has 370,238 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 95,300 shares. South State Corporation has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Agf Investments invested in 0.03% or 44,186 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability invested in 30,986 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 653 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 338,126 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 8,195 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Llc has 0.38% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,238 shares to 42,624 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 19,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).