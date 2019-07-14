Riverhead Capital Management Lifted Its Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Value Declined; Frigate Ventures LP Upped Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Holding by $935,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 368,987 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 418.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 101,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,869 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 24,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.03% stake. Btc Capital Mgmt reported 0.66% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hanseatic Inc stated it has 8,508 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.02% or 6.50 million shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 24,409 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 32,231 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 1.74M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 931,849 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Centre Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.59% or 338,080 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 10,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 37,184 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 30,080 shares to 13,767 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,759 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity.