Riverhead Capital Management Increases Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC); Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $21.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 601,296 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 101.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 45,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 90,516 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 44,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.32% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 21,750 shares to 20,824 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,550 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).