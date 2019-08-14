Riverhead Capital Management Increases Holding in Sonoco Products Co (SON); Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by $932,236

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 20,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 129,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 423,800 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 92.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,115 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 13,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 750,785 shares traded or 73.86% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 29,098 shares to 45,147 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Llc has 39,783 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 13,086 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,445 are held by Arbor Inv Ltd Com. Wespac Advsr Lc has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co owns 110,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 15,359 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 11,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckhead Mngmt Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 13,844 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 357,255 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 3,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,159 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 155,000 shares.