Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Visa (V) Position; VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES COM CAN (VSBGF) Shorts Up By 13.04%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 13.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 5,366 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 43,718 shares with $6.83 million value, up from 38,352 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.52. About 979,236 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP COM CAN (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) had an increase of 13.04% in short interest. VSBGF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.04% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock increased 9.46% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About 22,500 shares traded. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,000 shares.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.22% above currents $177.52 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $175 target. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $19300 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 160,750 shares to 190,755 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 17,582 shares and now owns 329,318 shares. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was reduced too.