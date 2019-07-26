Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Position in At&T (T) by $1.74 Million; First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Halliburton (HAL) Position by $388,600; Valuation Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 56,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,261 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 173,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 15.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,656 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165,000, down from 19,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 2.66M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18,200 shares to 14,740 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 20,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,650 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceucl (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 26,639 shares to 39,564 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).