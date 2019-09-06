Riverhead Capital Management Increased By $4.28 Million Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding; Harvest Capital Strategies Cut Post Hldgs (POST) Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 31.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,808 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 35,000 shares with $3.83M value, down from 50,808 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $105.96. About 14,194 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) stake by 100.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 87,270 shares as Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 173,850 shares with $8.69 million value, up from 86,580 last quarter. Voya Financial Inc now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 31,977 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $49,302 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 433,264 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 9,042 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 66,920 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.18% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 27,000 shares. Zweig has invested 0.26% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 736,446 were accumulated by Greenlight Capital. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 291,326 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.39 million shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 25,817 shares. Moreover, James Research has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 0.01% or 24,922 shares. 4,052 are owned by Nomura Holding Inc. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 204,510 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 17,950 shares to 6,101 valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 4,569 shares and now owns 1,500 shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 25.33% above currents $50.8 stock price. Voya Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $80.73 million for 22.64 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity. WESTPHAL MARK W bought $196,256 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 36,786 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 0.65% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Diamond Hill Cap Management has 0.7% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 1,011 are held by Systematic Mngmt L P. Comerica National Bank holds 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 42,658 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com owns 13,507 shares. Harris Associates Lp has 1.26M shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc reported 91,753 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Private Trust Com Na owns 2,858 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 8,505 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 2,902 were reported by Hrt Ltd Company. Parkside Bankshares & Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1,229 shares.