Riverhead Capital Management Increased Amphenol (APH) Holding by $404,200; Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increased by $4.44 Million Its Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3160.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 21,607 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 17,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 21,750 shares to 20,824 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,948 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.