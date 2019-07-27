Riverhead Capital Management Increased Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holding; Security Capital Research & Management Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Stake

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc acquired 30,839 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $116.21 million value, up from 1.58 million last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Aes Corp/Va (AES) stake by 418.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 101,600 shares as Aes Corp/Va (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 125,869 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 24,269 last quarter. Aes Corp/Va now has $11.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 5,425 shares to 27,900 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 76,960 shares and now owns 2.45M shares. Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) stake by 33,232 shares to 14,206 valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) stake by 24,620 shares and now owns 138,335 shares. Wabtec Corp/De (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

