Riverhead Capital Management Holds Stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG); Energy Income Partners Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Lifted as Share Price Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 27,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,957 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 24,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 381,185 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 91,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.86M, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 132,463 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12,500 shares to 14,650 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 348,054 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 11,056 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 880,202 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 99,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 62,072 shares. Montag A & Assocs holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 444 shares. Cap Fund invested in 0.05% or 102,122 shares. Blume reported 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Oppenheimer & owns 9,020 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,287 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,533 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 25,706 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,884 shares or 0% of the stock.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares to 6.57M shares, valued at $238.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.07% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 1,180 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.3% or 159,010 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 55,902 shares. Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 112,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 124,860 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. James Rech Inc reported 3,115 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bartlett Limited Liability invested in 0% or 300 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co invested in 0% or 775 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested in 111,222 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 1.32M shares or 6.92% of all its holdings. California-based First Republic Management has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).