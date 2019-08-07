Riverhead Capital Management Holds Position in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC); Raging Capital Management Position in Axt (AXTI) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 61,237 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 50,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 554,951 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 48,366 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AXTI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 5.68% more from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.46% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Manufacturers Life The reported 27,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 9,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 500,618 shares. The New York-based Apis Cap Advisors has invested 0.38% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 15,906 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 303,896 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 10,900 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Susquehanna International Llp reported 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 23,133 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). First Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 789,272 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MACOM Lays Off 250 Employees as Part of Restructuring Plan – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXT, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for April 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.