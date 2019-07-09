Riverhead Capital Management Holds Holding in Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN); Targa Res (TRGP) Share Value Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $79.63 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 58,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 204,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 693,154 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.04M, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 189,374 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Ares Mngmt owns 51,887 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 362,699 shares. 9,820 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Nordea Invest Management reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). New York-based Miller Howard Invests Ny has invested 0.35% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cipher Lp owns 90,065 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 693,806 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1,302 were accumulated by North Star Invest Corporation. Cibc World invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.52M shares to 26.79 million shares, valued at $411.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 149,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trucking industry expected to face more headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allison (ALSN) Declares Share Repurchase Program & Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Announces Record Results for Full Year 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 54,594 shares to 90,258 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Foster And Motley has 56,941 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 24,300 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 66,883 shares stake. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 213,818 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 122,074 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 4,847 shares. Campbell Commerce Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Moreover, Blair William & Company Il has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 9,247 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 26,112 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 279,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 239,433 shares. 108,058 are owned by Ami Invest Mgmt. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 1.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).