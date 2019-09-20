Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Wal (WMT) Has Upped by $3.79 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holding in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Lifted by $328,536 as Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 115,425 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.52M, up from 113,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 1.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 34,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 119,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.15 million, up from 84,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 4.30 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is Now Available at Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc/Mo (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6,369 shares to 12,979 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,177 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 23,880 shares. 6,119 are owned by Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company. Halsey Inc Ct accumulated 26,896 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lumbard & Kellner reported 67,675 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 35,287 shares. Dillon And Assocs reported 0.3% stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 285 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hendershot Investments Incorporated has 2,820 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 18,417 shares. Ws Management Lllp, Florida-based fund reported 108,788 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Ally. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sunbelt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 35,378 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 439 shares to 29,264 shares, valued at $31.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,771 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).

