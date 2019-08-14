Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Has Lowered by $2.01 Million as Market Value Rose; As Truecar (TRUE) Share Value Declined, Holder 683 Capital Management Decreased by $7.81 Million Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 64,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 53,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 118,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 4.76M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 545,102 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc — TRUE; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 11/05/2018 – TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 09/05/2018 – TrueCar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,300 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 32,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.33 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.