Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Expedia (EXPE) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Westend Advisors Increased Its Walmart (WMT) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 310.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 16,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 4,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 28,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 billion, up from 333,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 5.24M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packard Co by 180,234 shares to 65,214 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,306 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.87M shares stake. Markston Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 240,374 shares. Bluestein R H reported 2,500 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Par Cap Mgmt holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7.96 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 1,600 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 797,481 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 966,735 shares. 150 are held by Parkside Bancorp And. First Personal Services holds 204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.04% or 44,621 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 9,622 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.23% or 891,061 shares in its portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 11,151 shares to 409,036 shares, valued at $37.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,046 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).