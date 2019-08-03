Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Etrade Financial (ETFC) Increased by $1.49 Million; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Lowered by $308,725

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 32,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 125,556 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 93,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Company owns 7,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability reported 24,331 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 13,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 51,266 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 358,441 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 144,556 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.03% or 8,156 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Co has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Arrow Financial holds 0.01% or 850 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 114,185 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,077 shares to 111,440 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,824 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. Roessner Karl A sold 45,724 shares worth $2.17M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 342,613 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 1.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 44,052 are held by Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il. Columbia Asset Management holds 31,649 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 11,690 shares. Private Advisor invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hallmark Cap Mngmt owns 339,788 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 112,451 shares. 5,597 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Duff & Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northstar Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 10,660 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability owns 125,542 shares. Twin Cap Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 169,920 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 122,200 shares. Savant Limited Liability owns 17,099 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.