Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Lowered by $795,996 as Shares Declined; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 115,802 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, down from 137,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 596,400 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 05/03/2018 – ‘GODSPEED – The Race Across America,’ Rides Into U.S. Cinemas For One Night on May 22; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 173,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 492,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 665,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 284,629 shares traded or 120.73% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This is Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 1.34 million shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $69.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 73,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 21,405 shares. Paradigm Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 14,936 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 8,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 8,731 shares. Fdx holds 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 7,745 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 396,222 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 38,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 222,919 shares. Geode Cap Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 345,543 shares. 468,837 are held by Invesco Limited. 227,300 were reported by Skyline Asset Management Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 9,700 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.00M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CNK’s profit will be $66.78 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold CNK shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Group reported 226,857 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Glenmede Na reported 750 shares. Lpl Limited Liability has 8,735 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 2,938 shares. Bernzott holds 3.12% or 717,112 shares. 806,325 were reported by Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested in 14,669 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 226 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). First Republic Invest Management Inc has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 7,226 shares. First Manhattan Commerce, New York-based fund reported 5,750 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited accumulated 92,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).