Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Ryder System (R) Holding by $1.10 Million; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holder Hbk Investments LP Cut Holding by $6.59 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 104,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 16,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 121,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 520,747 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 141,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 123,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 105,868 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 07/04/2018 – Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Set for Masters Duel in Ryder Cup Rematch; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.89B; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 30,080 shares to 13,767 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,585 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 52.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.