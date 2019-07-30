Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Its First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holding by $1.11 Million as Valuation Declined; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Position by $782,600 as Market Value Declined

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.16 million, up from 265,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $159.88. About 898,756 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,237 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 50,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 363,659 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 67,200 shares to 13,350 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 8,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,572 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 13,059 shares to 207,975 shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).