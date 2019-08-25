Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $2.11 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Has Increased by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 624,204 shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.58M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc holds 15.93 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 126,101 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 2,800 shares stake. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 703,733 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 147,379 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 1,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 85,421 shares. 279,713 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. 258,613 were reported by Corecommodity Mgmt Lc. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 10.84 million are owned by State Street.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J had bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065 on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Comm invested in 2,405 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 279,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Element Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,878 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 13,067 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 6,593 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,972 are owned by Private Com Na. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 4,574 shares. British Columbia Corporation reported 53,868 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.07 million shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 15,647 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 21,860 shares to 59,150 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 2,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).