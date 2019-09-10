Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed By $1.22 Million Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position; Hbk Investments LP Boosted By $632,313 Its Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 61.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 6,387 shares with $783,000 value, down from 16,387 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 440,986 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility

Hbk Investments LP increased Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) stake by 120.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 19,161 shares as Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA)’s stock rose 4.40%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 35,061 shares with $1.19M value, up from 15,900 last quarter. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers now has $4.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 387,573 shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 161,097 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,123 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1,025 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 86,503 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 1.18M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Thomas White International invested in 0.15% or 6,588 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 30,459 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 408,748 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 20,658 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,546 shares stake.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 58,100 shares to 169,444 valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 6,477 shares and now owns 88,431 shares. Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $132.50 million for 15.20 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 1.58% above currents $141.02 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSL in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 22,550 shares to 16,940 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 14,161 shares and now owns 27,239 shares. Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) CEO Ravi Saligram to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -4.27% below currents $38.39 stock price. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 3 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 12.