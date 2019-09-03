Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake Held by Bessemer Group Inc

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 140.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 202,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 84,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 476,300 shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 35,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 271,119 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 235,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.59 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on

