Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Stake; Last Week Nanometrics (NANO) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Benchmark. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc/The (HD) stake by 24.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 7,814 shares as Home Depot Inc/The (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 39,874 shares with $7.65M value, up from 32,060 last quarter. Home Depot Inc/The now has $238.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd, a California-based fund reported 4,428 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). London Of Virginia reported 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stillwater Cap Limited Liability owns 67,887 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd invested 2.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 28,164 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 108,786 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. 38,229 are owned by Grassi Inv Mngmt. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 36,190 shares. 19,638 were accumulated by Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc. Greystone Managed Investments invested in 63,327 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.91% or 92,181 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ulysses Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 48,064 shares to 216,216 valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) stake by 13,529 shares and now owns 7,805 shares. Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 106,509 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Sei Invests invested in 23,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group accumulated 31,651 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 46,920 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). 215,655 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 12,200 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Dupont Mngmt holds 0.04% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 61,572 shares. Thb Asset Management accumulated 189,506 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 23,569 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 1.21M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nano Dimension Provides Corporate Updates – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nano Dimension Sells DragonFly Additive Manufacturing System to Istituto Italiano di Technologia – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Therapeutic Solutions International adds Nano Cannabidiol to NanoMyros for Inhibition of Microvesicle and Exosome Release in Prostate Cancer – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nanometrics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.