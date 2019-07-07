Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Csx (CSX) Stake by $921,448; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $6.01 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 429,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 429,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.16 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 46,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 5,651 shares. Putnam Investments Lc invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Petrus Com Lta accumulated 10,286 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 91,455 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 39,173 shares. 23,695 are owned by Nfc Investments Limited Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,857 shares. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 1.89M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 2.29M shares. Pnc Ser stated it has 265,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Lp invested 0.61% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Lord Abbett Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Street Corp stated it has 12.81M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 421,298 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,741 shares to 467,908 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 46,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $114.96M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 81,360 shares. Stoneridge Limited owns 0.14% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,192 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 9,350 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8,200 shares. 8,377 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 6.38% or 143,147 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 66,578 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp has 1.16 million shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. New England Research And Management owns 24,275 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited accumulated 44,056 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 514,022 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 66,380 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj has 800 shares. Perritt Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,416 shares.

