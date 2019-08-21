Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Wellpoint (ANTM) Position By $705,276; Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $6500 highest and $42 lowest target. $54’s average target is -17.30% below currents $65.3 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. See Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) latest ratings:

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Wellpoint Inc (ANTM) stake by 13.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as Wellpoint Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 16,098 shares with $4.62 million value, down from 18,564 last quarter. Wellpoint Inc now has $68.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $269.04. About 492,710 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 30.73% above currents $269.04 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.90 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 12,060 shares to 25,115 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 34,885 shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 451,115 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Edgemoor Inv Inc has 1.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Group has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,157 shares stake. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 0.3% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). J Goldman And Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.45% or 142,386 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The California-based Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Logan Capital Mgmt owns 189,978 shares. 308,052 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 101 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com reported 41 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 7,035 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,782 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 810 shares.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.