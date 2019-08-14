Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in State Street (STT) as Share Value Declined; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Market Valuation Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.08 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 85.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 35,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 6,074 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 41,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 2.30M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 10.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 173,593 shares to 362,159 shares, valued at $30.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc/Il (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.98M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,365 activity.