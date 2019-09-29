Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $1.50 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $481,585

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 30,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 24,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 54,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 91,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 94,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 762,093 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 19,467 shares to 350,748 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,744 shares to 28,011 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 5,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).