Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) by $681,564; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Value Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.61 Million Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 11,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 371,922 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $287.89. About 238,607 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 27,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 512,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,354 shares, and cut its stake in Stonemor Partners LP (NYSE:STON).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 18,779 shares to 31,129 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 32,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. 800 shares were sold by Vecchio Jennifer, worth $136,646. $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Hand Fred on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.30M were sold by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4. $426,900 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1.

