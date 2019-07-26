Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL) as Share Price Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised by $976,124 Its Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 27,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.35. About 6.86M shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 87,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,609 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 187,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 870,975 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. Roos John Victor also sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.62 million were sold by Benioff Marc. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,440 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,704 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,315 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Intact Investment owns 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 6,196 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 193,921 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Homrich And Berg invested in 2,667 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 70,211 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,029 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 237,344 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,338 shares to 145,824 shares, valued at $17.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 44,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,722 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.