Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by $466,725 as Market Valuation Rose; As Stewardship Finl Co (SSFN) Stock Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.25 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 19,884 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 23,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 268,622 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (SSFN) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 83,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174,000, down from 94,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 206 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 20/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Spring Citywide Stewardship Day; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Fincl Corp and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael a. Westra as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the B; 05/03/2018 Marine Stewardship Council Celebrates 20 Years of Keeping Oceans Wild; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Gains Increased Support; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 16/03/2018 – ELLIOTT ADVISORS SAYS “POOR STEWARDSHIP” UNDER VIVENDI-CONTROLLED BOARD HAS RESULTED IN “DEEPLY TROUBLING CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ISSUES” AT TELECOM ITALIA; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 11/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Launches New Antibiotic Stewardship Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.73, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SSFN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.02 million shares or 8.24% more from 1.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.06% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Punch & Inv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 131,130 shares. Moreover, Yakira Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). State Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 37,430 shares. 69,462 are held by Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,467 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 14,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) or 70,443 shares. 64,900 are owned by Dupont Mngmt Corp. Eidelman Virant, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Prelude Mngmt owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 14,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 2,200 shares to 23,073 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stewardship Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Stewardship Financial Corporation Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DTE to request proposals for new solar and wind resources – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,945 shares to 20,927 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 52,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).