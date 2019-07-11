Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Quanta Services (PWR) Holding by $2.49 Million; New England Research & Management Maintains Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 170,551 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 83.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 80,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 29,220 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,070 shares to 22,086 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Inc/Pa (NASDAQ:MYL) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $106.29M for 12.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares to 11,975 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).