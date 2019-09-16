Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Fluor (FLR) by $315,452; Jacobs Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Iberiabank (IBKC) by $2.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 9,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 184,286 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26M for 10.80 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $972,530 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 74,558 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 12,694 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sei Invests owns 0.04% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 152,818 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 291,128 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh holds 3,700 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 6,029 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 10,933 shares. Victory Cap holds 536,189 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.1% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 29,510 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 4,900 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 39,999 shares to 610,029 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 18,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 11,980 shares to 31,872 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 11,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 17,760 shares in its portfolio. Heritage reported 198,239 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 114,404 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 614,059 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 1,434 shares. Moreover, Capstone Invest Llc has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Lc has 0.38% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2.95M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 4.43M shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 78,648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Manchester Lc holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 242 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 107,000 shares. 56,808 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt.