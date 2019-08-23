Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Declined; First Manhattan Company Has Cut Holding in Enanta Pharmaceuti (ENTA) as Stock Declined

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuti (ENTA) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 664,934 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.51 million, down from 679,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 17,853 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 64.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 122,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 66,255 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854,000, down from 188,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 5.68 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 10,831 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 231,380 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 8,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 800 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,846 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 9,400 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 31,629 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 1,116 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 10,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Com holds 11,288 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 413,327 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 177,601 shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $167.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 29,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.14 million for 27.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,409 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.32% or 69,684 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0% or 35,522 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sei Invs Company holds 0.01% or 167,980 shares. Utah Retirement owns 273,292 shares. Winch Advisory Services Llc reported 0.64% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 36,974 were reported by West Chester Capital. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 282,009 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savant Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Trellus Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 15,493 shares. International Gp holds 505,572 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4,571 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 12,850 shares to 35,352 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).