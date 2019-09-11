Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stake as Shares Rose; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Upped Its Holding by $667,342 as Share Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 2.84M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 88.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.81. About 591,710 shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.90 million for 62.15 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,476 were reported by Stephens Ar. Ftb Advisors invested in 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Vanguard Group Inc holds 6.65 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,156 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 10,909 shares. 39,877 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Maryland-based Torray Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,920 shares. Synovus holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 13,569 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 387,830 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 6,296 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,590 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 32,205 shares to 123,576 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).