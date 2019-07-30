Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position By $726,300; Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Visa (V) Holding By $358,800

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 2,300 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 160,559 shares with $25.08 million value, down from 162,859 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $408.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 2.61 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 22.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc analyzed 13,450 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)'s stock rose 7.55%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 47,100 shares with $2.55M value, down from 60,550 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 257,841 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year's $0.97 per share.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.87 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stock performance and analyst outlook as of July 2019.