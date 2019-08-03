Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $914,914; Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered Its Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Holding by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 231,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 238,871 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 5,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthsouth Corp by 7,499 shares to 69,344 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,329 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Common Retirement Fund owns 711,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lord Abbett & Co Lc holds 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 241,101 shares. Investment Serv invested in 4,691 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.24% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 31.80M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 70,539 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com stated it has 42,261 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ls Advisors Limited owns 15,141 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company has 3.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 42,677 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 263,627 shares.