Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $8.78 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Altfest L J & Company Inc

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 356.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 48,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 75,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,209 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63M, up from 193,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,841 shares to 1,737 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 14,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,040 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.