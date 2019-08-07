Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (MKC) Position; Cypress Funds Has Decreased Its Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (MKC) stake by 37.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 5,764 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 21,056 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 15,292 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc/Md now has $21.77B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 595,314 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME

Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) stake by 20.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 335,000 shares with $18.00M value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) now has $6.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 674,201 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Com invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated invested in 12,140 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 575,644 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Lc owns 0.15% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 11,143 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 0.03% or 27,479 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 4,246 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 64,273 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 67,126 shares. 11.10M were reported by Blackrock. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 421,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Riverhead Capital Llc stated it has 0.04% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. XPO Logistics had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Loop Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. Raymond James maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Sovran Self Storage Inc stake by 4,850 shares to 7,201 valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) stake by 20,766 shares and now owns 5,650 shares. Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru owns 935 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1,618 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.04% or 1,255 shares. 84,585 are held by Amer National Tx. Maryland Cap Management accumulated 4,520 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,530 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 100 shares. Prudential Finance has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Copeland Capital Management Limited Company invested in 1,555 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department invested in 1,394 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 137,870 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 472 shares.

