Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Western Union Co/The (WU) Position; Cbak Energy Technology (CBAT) Shorts Up By 2383.33%

Cbak Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) had an increase of 2383.33% in short interest. CBAT’s SI was 14,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2383.33% from 600 shares previously. With 146,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Cbak Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s short sellers to cover CBAT’s short positions. The SI to Cbak Energy Technology Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.0294 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6511. About 16,502 shares traded. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has risen 14.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Western Union Co/The (WU) stake by 73.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 19,800 shares as Western Union Co/The (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 46,562 shares with $860,000 value, up from 26,762 last quarter. Western Union Co/The now has $9.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 529,925 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. The company has market cap of $24.06 million. The Company’s products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 17,576 shares to 19,306 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energizer Holdings Inc stake by 17,350 shares and now owns 8,302 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.