Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by $5.53 Million; As Ball (BLL) Stock Rose, Holder Group One Trading LP Has Cut Stake

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp analyzed 37,151 shares as the company's stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 731 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 2.33 million shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 117.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 122,806 shares as the company's stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 227,071 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 104,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 3.06 million shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12,290 shares to 20,570 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 53,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,765 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Morgan Stanley reported 637,298 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 16,022 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 298,896 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 134,065 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability owns 500 shares. Hartford Inv Company reported 20,902 shares. Lazard Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 255,960 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc reported 739,965 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Inc owns 0.48% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 982,859 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Westwood Holding Gp reported 641,980 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 600 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Horizon Ltd Liability holds 5,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by various financial news outlets in July 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. 500 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. The insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 225,000 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.20 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Commerce Natl Bank holds 22,955 shares. City Hldgs Communication stated it has 1,196 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 1,487 shares stake. D E Shaw Commerce Inc holds 14,992 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.33% or 103,000 shares. Amg Natl Tru Comml Bank reported 800,750 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.53% or 56,248 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 618 shares or 0% of the stock. Mig Capital Limited accumulated 655,000 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 9,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,769 shares to 7,832 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (Put) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (Call).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by various financial news outlets in June-August 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.