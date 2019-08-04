Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding by $374,066; Stock Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.40 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 136,842 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 129,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.53 million shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier: All Greased Up And Ready To Ride At 7.8x TTM P/E – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 288,701 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 0.4% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 102,306 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 623,363 shares. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 528,437 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 57,197 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,564 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 413,804 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 76,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership holds 159,728 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,946 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 22,807 shares to 9,118 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,186 shares. The Texas-based Sather Fincl Grp Inc has invested 4.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5.47M are held by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co. Synovus Financial has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regal Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fosun Intl Limited owns 24,858 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 277,102 shares. Holderness holds 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,791 shares. Cap Guardian Trust accumulated 0% or 334 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 13,764 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 39,465 shares. Barometer Capital holds 1.57% or 58,472 shares. Axa holds 343,569 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 4.20 million shares in its portfolio.